Police: 2 killed in Berrien Co. car vs. motorcycle crash

ORONOKO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say two people were killed when the motorcycle they were riding collided with a car.

It happened at 5:36 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Shawnee and Garr Roads in Oronoko Township.

Berrien Springs-Oronoko Township police say the motorcycle was eastbound on Shawnee Road when it collided with a westbound car that was attempting to turn left onto Garr Road.

The occupants of the motorcycle, 46-year-old David Cox and 45-year-old Christine Cox, both residents of Granger, IN, were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car, a 79-year-old Buchanan man, was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

