To The Point: Hughes, LaGrand on MI budget





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Legislature is back to work in Lansing, and first issue on their agenda will be the budget.

There are a lot of members who would like to see that done in the next six weeks or so. Can it happen?

“I think it’s really going to heat up now that we’re keying in on the budget. We’re going to be done by the end of May or the first week of June as we have been for the last six year. So you’re going to see things rolling a little harder here,” said state Rep. Holly Hughes, R-Montague.

But Rep. David LaGrand, D-Grand Rapids, said when asked if the two parties would bicker over spending as the process goes forward, that there are more important considerations.

“The budget is about money and at the end of the day there are lot more important things than money. What I tend to think is that the role of government is human flourishing. When I look at what government does, the single most profound thing that government does in people’s lives is incarcerate them. There is real bipartisan discussion right now about criminal justice reform,” LaGrand said.

On this April 23, 2017 episode of “To The Point,” Hughes and LaGrand sit down with Rick Albin to discuss what’s going on in Lansing.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

