2 men sought in Holland Twp. car wash attack

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department is trying to track down two robbery suspects who attacked a man at a car wash.

It happened around 10 a.m. Monday at Classics Car Wash, located at 3289 144th Avenue at Holland Township.

Investigators say the two men asked the victim for change then attacked him with some type of blade.

The victim, a 33-year-old man from the Holland area, was taken to a nearby hospital with minor cuts, deputies said.

The sheriff’s department is looking for two men between the ages of 20 and 25 years old. While authorities didn’t have a clear description of the first suspect, the second suspect is described as a black male with mini dreads and a cross tattoo on his forehead.

Anyone with additional information in this case is encouraged to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department or Silent Observer at 1.877.88.SILENT.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

