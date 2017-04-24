Autism support group works with families, officers





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — April is National Autism Awareness Month, but a Kent County group’s efforts to help those affected by the condition are year-round.

Autism Support of Kent County is working to raise awareness and provide programs and services for those living with autism and their families.

Autism is far-reaching; one in every 68 children falls on the autism spectrum, according to diagnosis estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Pam Liggett, the executive director of Autism Support of Kent County, says that number is growing because of better ability to diagnose the disorder and better data.

When interacting with someone who has autism, Liggett urges patience. The group has launched an initiative working with law enforcement to give them better tools on how to interact with those with autism.

Autism Support of Kent County will hold its annual Walk for Autism at John Ball Park on May 7. Each participant is encouraged to donate $25. Everyone gets a free t-shirt, there will be kids’ activities, food and a zoo pass.

