Crews work to pull equipment stuck in Lake Michigan





GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Grand Haven has been called in to help pull pieces of construction equipment from Lake Michigan.

An excavator and a bulldozer were stuck in the wet sand on the edge of the lake just south of the Grand Haven pier Monday afternoon. It’s unclear how the construction equipment ended up in the water.

The Bil-Mar Restaurant web cam showed the recovery efforts Tuesday afternoon.

>>App users: Watch the recovery efforts live here.

The U.S. Coast Guard said it had been alerted to the situation.

This is a developing story. We have a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates on woodtv.com as more information becomes available.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

