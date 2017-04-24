Driver hospitalized after hitting semi near Schoolcraft

SCHOOLCRAFT, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was hospitalized with serious injuries on Monday after she crashed in to a semi-truck south of Schoolcraft.

The crash happened on US-131, which is a surface road in that area. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says a 22-year-old Centreville woman was driving south when she ran off the road, hitting a semi-truck that was stopped on the side of the road.

The woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Authorities say they don’t yet know why she drove off the side of the road.

The semi driver wasn’t hurt.

