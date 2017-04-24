Frito-Lay recalls jalapeño chips due to salmonella risk

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Frito-Lay is voluntarily recalling two kinds of jalapeño potato chips due to a potential risk of salmonella contamination.

The recalled products include select jalapeño-flavored Lay’s Kettle Cooked potato chips and Miss Vickie’s Kettle Cooked potato chips.

Frito-Lay decided to recall the chips after one of its suppliers recalled a seasoning blend, which includes jalapeño powder, that could contain salmonella.

The affected chips have a “guaranteed fresh” date of July 4 or prior and were sold in retail stores and vending machines. This also includes the jalapeño chips sold in multipacks which have a “guaranteed fresh” date of July 4 or prior and “use by date” of June 20 or prior.

12 count of Lay’s Kettle Cooked multipack snack

20 count Frito-Lay Bold Mix

30 count Miss Vickie’s multipack tray

30 count Lay’s Kettle Cooked multipack tray

32 count Miss Vickie’s multipack box

Salmonella can cause fever and gastrointestinal symptoms, including nausea, diarrhea and vomiting.

No illnesses have been reported so far, but Frito-Lay decided to issue the voluntary recall out of an abundance of caution, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Consumers can visit www.jalapenochiprecall.com for refund information.

