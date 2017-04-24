Frito-Lay recalls jalapeño chips due to salmonella risk

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Frito-Lay is voluntarily recalling two kinds of jalapeño potato chips due to a potential risk of salmonella contamination.
The recalled products include select jalapeño-flavored Lay’s Kettle Cooked potato chips and Miss Vickie’s Kettle Cooked potato chips.
Frito-Lay decided to recall the chips after one of its suppliers recalled a seasoning blend, which includes jalapeño powder, that could contain salmonella.
The affected chips have a “guaranteed fresh” date of July 4 or prior and were sold in retail stores and vending machines. This also includes the jalapeño chips sold in multipacks which have a “guaranteed fresh” date of July 4 or prior and “use by date” of June 20 or prior.
- 12 count of Lay’s Kettle Cooked multipack snack
- 20 count Frito-Lay Bold Mix
- 30 count Miss Vickie’s multipack tray
- 30 count Lay’s Kettle Cooked multipack tray
- 32 count Miss Vickie’s multipack box
Salmonella can cause fever and gastrointestinal symptoms, including nausea, diarrhea and vomiting.
No illnesses have been reported so far, but Frito-Lay decided to issue the voluntary recall out of an abundance of caution, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Consumers can visit www.jalapenochiprecall.com for refund information.
