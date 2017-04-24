Frito-Lay recalls jalapeño chips due to salmonella risk

A few of the jalapeño-flavored chips recalled by Frito-Lay over salmonella concerns. (April 24, 2017)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Frito-Lay is voluntarily recalling two kinds of jalapeño potato chips due to a potential risk of salmonella contamination.

The recalled products include select jalapeño-flavored Lay’s Kettle Cooked potato chips and Miss Vickie’s Kettle Cooked potato chips.

Frito-Lay decided to recall the chips after one of its suppliers recalled a seasoning blend, which includes jalapeño powder, that could contain salmonella.

The affected chips have a “guaranteed fresh” date of July 4 or prior and were sold in retail stores and vending machines. This also includes the jalapeño chips sold in multipacks which have a “guaranteed fresh” date of July 4 or prior and “use by date” of June 20 or prior.

  • 12 count of Lay’s Kettle Cooked multipack snack
  • 20 count Frito-Lay Bold Mix
  • 30 count Miss Vickie’s multipack tray
  • 30 count Lay’s Kettle Cooked multipack tray
  • 32 count Miss Vickie’s multipack box

Salmonella can cause fever and gastrointestinal symptoms, including nausea, diarrhea and vomiting.

No illnesses have been reported so far, but Frito-Lay decided to issue the voluntary recall out of an abundance of caution, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Consumers can visit www.jalapenochiprecall.com for refund information.

