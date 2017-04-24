Judge denies bond for Grand Rapids murder suspect

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A 24-year-old man charged in the murder of a Grand Rapids man will remain in jail for now.

A judge Monday denied bond to Derin Stephens-Roy, who was arrested a day after officers found Barry Roger Cooper.

Cooper was not breathing and had blood on his face when officers discovered him in the 600 block of Letellier Street SW, officers said.

The Kent County Medical Examiner later determined Cooper died from a gunshot wound.

It’s unclear if victim and his alleged killer knew each other.

Stephens-Roy was formally charged Monday with open murder and felony firearm in the case. He is expected back in court for a preliminary exam on May 9.

