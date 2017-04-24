LT. Gov. Calley Signals 2018 Gubernatorial Bid

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Republican Lt. Gov. Brian Calley is signaling his candidacy to be Michigan’s next governor.

Calley early Monday launched a website with a 1-minute online ad in which he talks about his daughter’s autism and how the experience helped him to aid others. He also touts right-to-work and tax laws enacted by Republicans.

He hints at an announcement May 30, which would coincide with the start of the Detroit Regional Chamber’s annual policy conference on Mackinac Island for influential business, political and civic leaders.

Gov. Rick Snyder cannot run again in 2018 because of term limits.

The 40-year-old Calley is a former banker who served four years in the Legislature before becoming lieutenant governor. He is known for working on issues such as disabilities, mental health and prescription drug abuse.

