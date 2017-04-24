Man charged with bilking WWII vet out of $100K+

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of siphoning more than $100,000 from an elderly World War II veteran with dementia could spend decades in prison, if convicted.

Laurence Broomberg appeared in Kentwood District Court Monday, where he waived his right to preliminary hearing, sending the case to circuit court.

Court documents obtained by 24 Hour News 8 pulled show Broomberg, 77, allegedly abused his power of attorney authority to use the victim’s money for his own benefit.

The alleged embezzlement happened between 2009 and 2015, according to court records. Investigators pulled the victim’s bank records which revealed at least $390,000 was missing from the victim’s account.

Broomberg told police that he spent more than $100,000 on items for himself, according to the court documents.

The victim, who lives at Clark on Keller Lake, now has a public appointed guardian who told 24 Hour News 8 that Broomberg was a close friend of the victim.

The prosecutor agreed to not seek a charge of using a computer to commit a crime in return for Broomberg waiving Monday’s hearing. However, if Broomberg pleads not guilty to the current charge he faces, the prosecutor may reconsider.

