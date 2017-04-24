New options at Bengtson Center for Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Let’s be honest, no matter what our age – we’d all like to be able to shave a few years off of our faces. There are some new options out there at the Bengtson Center for Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery, so we had Doctor Bradley Bengtson here along with Meredith Kent to talk about the 3 v’s.
The V’s
Volbella: a new lip filler
Vollure: for lines
Volluma: for cheek definition
Watch the video above to a walk through on what each “V” does, and the benefits and results patients can expect.
