Patrons in Kentwood store worker fight come forward

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Kentwood police say the customers involved in a fight that sent a store worker to the hospital have turned themselves in.

The alleged altercation happened just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday at T&J Party Store, located at 2892 Shaffer Ave. SE.

Police said the store worker was hospitalized with injuries from the fight, but did not disclose the employee’s condition Monday.

It’s unclear what led up to the fight.

The case is now in the hands of the Kent County prosecutor, who will determine what charges the patrons will face. Authorities are withholding the suspects’ names until they are formally charged Tuesday.

