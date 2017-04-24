Police believe body found in Kzoo River is missing man

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Battle Creek believe a body recovered from the Kalamazoo River on Sunday is that of a missing Detroit man.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Stringham Road and W. Jackson Street around 1 a.m. after a fisherman found the body, which was being held under tree roots close to the south riverbank.

The wallet of 31-year-old Cortez Lewis of Detroit was found as the body was recovered. Battle Creek police also said the clothing and physical characteristics matched Lewis.

Lewis has been missing since early March, when the car he was believed to have been driving crashed into the river. The body discovered early Sunday was about a mile downriver from where that car was pulled from the river on March 12, police said in a release.

Lewis’ family has been notified.

