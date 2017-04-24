Tues. meeting to discuss plate readers for GR Parking

Related Coverage Grand Rapids looks at license plate readers for parking

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The City of Grand Rapids is holding a public meeting on Tuesday evening to get citizens’ opinions on whether it should buy automated license plate readers to help with parking enforcement.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. in the City Commission Chambers at City Hall.

The Parking Services Department wants to buy the readers so it can more easily identify drivers who aren’t following parking rules, like those who park in permit-only areas without one.

In March, Mobile GR & Parking Services Manager Josh Naramore said the system would allow his department to “keep those costs as low as possible for the customer as well as streamline operations.”

City commissioners set the public meeting to get input on a system that almost always causes concern among civil libertarians because it can collect so much information so quickly.

The Grand Rapids Police Department already uses plate readers to help officers find cars that may be linked to a crime.

The city says that if the parking department gets a plate reader system, the information it collects would not be shared with GRPD and would be deleted after 24 hours.

