Recovering addicts worried about halfway house closure

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — For Alec Terhune, every day sober is another step forward.

“Right now, I’m coming up on six months clean,” he told 24 Hour News 8 Monday. “I’m working every day, getting overtime. And just really enjoying being sober.”

Terhune’s battle with substance abuse brought him to Jellema House, an all-male halfway house on Lyon Street NE in Grand Rapids’ Heritage Hill neighborhood run by Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services. He has been at the house for two months. He walks a block to catch the bus and ride to work at a restaurant at Knapp’s Corner. Most of all, he’s etched out a daily routine.

“You get used to these walls in here. You get used to your room and your roommate,” he said.

Next month, all that will change. Pine Rest is moving the 20 or so residents from Jellema House to its main facility on 68th Street in Cutlerville, south of the city.

Terhune found out last week. He said the move is putting residents’ recovery at risk.

“When you yank people out of the environment that they’re recovering from an addiction in, that changes everything. I’m just worried about the guys here. I’m worried about myself,” he said.

He’s not the only one. William Hodge, a recovering alcoholic who also lives in the house, says recovery is a delicate process. Residents have AA meetings nearby and jobs in the city. The move is making them worry about how they’ll get to work.

Plus, the facility they’re moving to is for those recently released from prison. Many at Jellema House are there of their own volition.

“We’ve grown together almost as a family. We don’t want to be uprooted and put over there,” Hodge said. “I don’t want to say there’s anything wrong with prisoners, but they have a different mentality than what we have.”

Many of the residents don’t pay to live at the house. Rent is covered by country drug courts or other organizations.

Colleen Cullison, a spokeswoman for Pine Rest, confirmed the move to 24 Hour News 8. She said it’s a money-saving move for the nonprofit and that there are enough open beds at the 68th Street facility to make it work.

She released the following statement:

“We will be moving the addiction services we offer at the Heritage Hill location to our main Pine Rest campus in Cutlerville probably by mid-May. This will affect about 18 people. We will consolidate the services to the Cutlerville campus where the majority of our addiction services are offered. We offer the same services with the same staff at both locations, so will gain efficiencies by bringing the services together. We are a non-profit and must continue to be fiscally responsible.”

It’s not yet clear what will happen to Jellema House. Officials at Pine Rest say the building is not yet officially on the market.

