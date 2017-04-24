Report: Founders Brewing plans Detroit taproom

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Founders Brewing Co., arguably the biggest name in Grand Rapids beer, may be branching out of West Michigan.

Citing an unnamed source, Crain’s Detroit Business reported on Monday that Founders may open a taproom in a vacant building in Detroit’s Midtown district. The trade newspaper said official word will come Tuesday.

It would be Founders’ first taproom outside of Grand Rapids.

The brewery started up 20 years ago, but wasn’t really successful until about 10 years ago. And in recent years, business has boomed. A 2016 expansion made Founders capable of producing some 1.2 million barrels of beer per year.

