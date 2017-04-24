Sex offender convicted of soliciting girl for explicit photos

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Lowell man who solicited a teen girl for sex over the internet has been found guilty of all the federal charges against him.

Federal court records show that on Thursday, a jury convicted Justin Walling of two counts of enticement of a minor, a count of sexual exploitation of a child and count of receipt of child pornography.

According to federal court documents filed in December 2016, Walling contacted a 13-year-old girl a Facebook messenger in July 2015 and convinced her to send him explicit photos of herself. He also allegedly messaged her twice to suggest they meet for sex.

Walling, 27, was already a registered sex offender in Michigan after being convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under the age of 13 in 2004, attempted third-degree CSC with a victim between the ages of 13 and 15 in 2007 and possession of child pornography in 2008.

That means he’ll face an additional 10 years in prison in the new conviction. Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 21.

