PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — If Gregory Soto keeps up the kind of performance he’s been giving so far, his stay with the West Michigan Whitecaps will be short.

Soto pitched six scoreless innings at Fifth Third Ballpark on Monday evening, helping the Whitecaps beat the Fort Wayne Tincaps 4-2.

It was Soto’s third start of the season, and he still hasn’t given up a single run.

The Whitecaps play the Tincaps again at Fifth Third Ballpark on Tuesday.

