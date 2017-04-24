Sports OT: Grand Rapids Football Club adds women’s team





GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Football Club is ready to begin another year of competition as part of the National Premier Soccer League. But the men won’t be the only GRFC team suiting up this season.

The inaugural women’s campaign begins when the ladies host Michigan Legends FC at 7 p.m. May 13 at Grandville High School.

The men will be in their third year.

Above, 24 Hour News 8's Zach Sepanik sits down with GRFC men's coach George Moni and women's head coach Lewis Robinson in a Sports Overtime exclusive ahead of the start to the season.

