Summit in GR to address tool & die workforce shortage





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There’s always lots of talk about new cars and new technology, but there’s a problem brewing under the surface in the automotive industry: a workforce shortage.

In the next five to seven years, 75 percent of the tool and die workforce in Michigan could turn over. Four West Michigan counties — Allegan, Kent, Muskegon and Ottawa — are home to 28 percent of those tool and die workers.

The Center for Automotive Research is hosting a summit in Grand Rapids this week, bringing together leaders from the big automakers to address the looming crisis in manufacturing.

>>Online: T3 Manufacturing Summit

==Above, Kristin Dziczek, the director of the Industry, Labor and Economics Group at the Center for Automotive Research, discusses why tool and die is so important in West Michigan and the conference’s goals.==

