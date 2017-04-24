Man shot in Gaines Township; 1 arrested

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person is in custody after a Gaines Township shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

The gunfire was reported around 12:10 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Woodfield East Drive SE.

Responding deputies found a 26-year-old Grand Rapids man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim is expected to survive, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

While deputies were securing the area, Kentwood officers located a vehicle matching the description of the suspect’s getaway vehicle near Eastern Avenue and 48th Street SE.

Officers took the suspect into custody. The case will be forwarded to the prosecutor’s office, which will determine what charges the suspected shooter will face.

Authorities are withholding the suspect’s name until he or she is arraigned.

