Upton optimistic Congress can avoid shutdown

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s been a while since we’ve heard about the possibility of a federal government shutdown — but expect to hear a lot about it this week as Congress returns to Washington and the deadline to extend a spending bill rapidly approaches.

In 2013, the government partially shut down for nearly three weeks. With the next spending extension deadline set for midnight Friday, what will lawmakers do this time?

24 Hour News 8 went to one of the most senior members of Michigan’s congressional delegation, U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, to get his take.

“It better not happen,” Upton, R-St. Joseph, said of a shutdown. “We’ve got to work together to get this thing done. I was one that thought actually that the House should have come back today, Monday. Instead, we’re coming back Tuesday. But the bottom line is this: We’ve got to work together. We’ve got to get it done. We’ve got to avoid any thought about a shutdown. And I’m encouraged — I think that we can get it done. I’m encouraged that will happen.”

Upton, who has seen similar partial shutdowns in Washington at least five times since taking office, says they don’t serve anyone well and he expects a resolution before the Friday deadline.

