Warm, wet spring unusually tough on allergy sufferers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Spring has arrived and it’s a beautiful time of year. We have transitioned from the browns and grays of winter to blossoming flowers, greening grass and the budding trees. But for allergy sufferers all of this beauty is tempered knowing the pollen is a byproduct.

A warm and wet spring has led to an advanced allergy season and first up on the list for dominate pollen is the trees. Take your pick: ash, birch, elm, pine, hickory and poplar are just a few types of trees releasing their pollinates.

Trees must pollinate in order to reproduce, but unfortunately for some of us our bodies don’t like this. When the pollen hits our eyes and enters our nasal passages our body thinks it’s being invaded. Its natural response it to release histamines that ultimately makes your eyes itch and water, your nose run, and frequent sneezing.

There are ways to minimize the affects of pollen season. If your allergies are exceptionally bad, try to stay indoors as much as possible and keep windows closed. If you have to spend a significant amount of time outdoors, it helps to wear a mask and tight-fitting sunglasses to help minimize pollen entering your body. Also it’s a good idea to medicate prior to going outside.

After spending time outside, especially if you’ve mowed your lawn, make sure you change your clothes and wash them. Also take a shower to get the pollen off your body and out of your hair.

Pollen season doesn’t just occur during the spring, but will continue with grasses and eventually weeds as well with the grand finale in the fall with hay fever.

