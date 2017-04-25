GRPD: 6 students injured in GR school bus crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Six students were injured Tuesday morning after a crash involving a school bus in Grand Rapids.

It happened around 8 a.m. near the intersection of Griggs Avenue SE and Division Avenue.

The school bus, with a total of 55 students, was turning left onto Griggs Avenue when a northbound vehicle struck the rear of the bus, according to a Grand Rapids Police Department news release.

The students, ages 6 to 11, were taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries, including a bloody nose and loose tooth, police said.

The 63-year-old bus driver was not injured but was cited for failing to yield on a left turn, the release.

Grand Rapids Public Schools spokesman John Helmholdt the students were going to Brookside Elementary School and Martin Luther King Jr. Leadership Academy.

Police originally reported that seven student were injured, but later said in a news release only six students were injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3771 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

