Caregiver going to prison for baby abuse

IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — An Ionia woman who caused serious head injuries to a baby she was watching is headed to prison.

In Ionia County Circuit Court on Tuesday, Autumn Skuse was sentenced to between 27 months and 20 years behind bars.

Rachel Pierson said her 8-month-old son Thomas sustained three skull fractures, a broken leg and injured ribs while in Skuse’s care. The injuries caused a brain bleed that led to seizures, according to a GoFundMe account created to help cover Thomas’ medical bills. He has since returned home.

Pierson said Skuse told her that she “snapped” and dropped Thomas on the floor. According to the GoFundMe page, Skuse allegedly admitted to throwing the baby.

She was arrested in August 2016 and pleaded guilty to first-degree child abuse in late February.

