Deal reached to give Macomb Co. $3M for sinkhole

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The state of Michigan will give Macomb County $3 million to deal with a sinkhole in suburban Detroit.

The agreement struck Tuesday among legislative leaders and Gov. Rick Snyder’s administration resolves a fight between the House and Senate over whether the aid should be a loan or a grant.

Now lawmakers won’t have to vote again on competing versions of legislation. The money instead will come from a fund that the Legislature established in 2014 for specific road projects.

A broken sewer line caused the football field-sized sinkhole on Christmas Eve in Fraser. Three houses had to be condemned and a major road has been closed.

Republican Rep. Jeff Yaroch of Richmond says the spending is appropriate because the road was affected by the sinkhole.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

