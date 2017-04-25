Dive crews find drowning victim in Kalamazoo River

Related Coverage Search for man in Kalamazoo River suspended

OTSEGO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Allegan County sheriff’s deputies say they have found the body of a man who fell into the Kalamazoo River earlier this month.

Deputies say dive crews found 34-year-old Michael Baird’s body about 1.2 miles downstream from where he was last seen on April 6. Crews searched for hours before suspending the search earlier this month because of the weather.

Baird, of Englewood, Colorado, was visiting family in the Plainwell area at the time of the incident.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine an exact cause of death, but deputies believe it was an accidental drowning.

Deputies were assisted in the search by the Kalamazoo County Recovery Team, the Otsego Fire Department and the cadaver K-9 team from St. Joseph County.

