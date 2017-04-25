EB I-96 partially reopens after crash involving semi

Related Coverage Grand Rapids Traffic Conditions

LOWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities shut down a portion of I-96 in Kent County Tuesday morning after a crash involving a semi-truck and two other vehicles.

It happened around 9 a.m. on the highway’s eastbound lanes near the exit 52 for Alden Nash/M-50 in Lowell Township.

First responders found the semi-truck on its side with debris scattered on the highway.

Eastbound I-96 was completely closed to traffic for about 90 minutes as crews righted the truck. One lane reopened around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

A crane works to right a tipped semi on eastbound I-96 near exit 52 in Lowell Township after a crash. (MDOT) Crews work to clean up debris from a tipped semi after a crash on eastbound I-96 near exit 52 in Lowell Township. (MDOT) A tipped semi rests on the shoulder of eastbound I-96 near exit 52 in Lowell Township. (MDOT)

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says one person suffered minor injuries in the crash. It’s unclear what led up to the collision.

