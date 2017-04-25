Founders Brewing to open Detroit taproom





DETROIT (WOOD) — Founders Brewing Co. announced Tuesday it’s making the move to Detroit to open a taproom.

The Grand Rapids-based brewery will be opening a 14,000 square foot taproom in the lower Cass Corridor neighborhood of Midtown Detroit, according to a news release.

The new location will include a full-service taproom serving unique beers from the Detroit brewery alongside Founders classics, the release said.

“Some of our strongest support has come from the east side of Michigan, and we could not think of a better place to expand our taproom experience. We anticipate creating a taproom that is inspired by what we do in Grand Rapids, but unique in its own Motown way,” Founders’ Vice President of Retail Operations Mark Dorich said in a statement.

We're embarking on a new adventure. Detroiters, we think you're gonna like this one. https://t.co/5bLKuLsgsN https://t.co/QyofdAI9Oe — Founders Brewing Co. (@foundersbrewing) April 25, 2017

Construction of the taproom, located at 456 Charlotte Street, is planned to begin in summer 2017. The grand opening is expected for winter 2017.

It will be Founders’ first taproom outside of Grand Rapids.

The brewery started up 20 years ago, but wasn’t really successful until about 10 years ago. And in recent years, business has boomed. A 2016 expansion made Founders capable of producing some 1.2 million barrels of beer per year.

