Grand Rapids Remembers Marshall Chavez

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This past week Marshall Chavez passed away at the age of 82 after a long battle with Parkinson’s.

Marshall Chavez lived his life in service to causes he was passionate about. A businessman, baseball enthusiast, an advocate and a giving man who left his mark on so many in the Grand Rapids and West Michigan area.

Many knew Marshall Chavez as the owner of El Sombrero Mexican Restaurant in Grand Rapids, but Chavez has been active in the community for decades.

Marshall Chavez was very active in the United Farm Workers movement and worked with Cesar E. Chavez and even hosted him whenever he came to West Michigan.

Chavez also was involved in and supported the MI Democratic Hispanic Caucus. He was one of the founding members of the Committee to Honor Cesar E. Chavez 17 years ago and the group is still active today.

Marshall was devoted to his family, grand kids and great grandkids. He was one of those individuals that cared, got involved, and worked hard to make a difference, especially for those in the Latino Community.

There will be a time of visitation Thursday, April 27, 2017 from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm and 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm at Pederson Funeral Home, 127 N. Monroe Street, Rockford, MI. Praying of the Rosary will be at 8:30.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, April 28, 2017 at 11:00 am at Our Lady of Consolation Catholic Church, 4865 11 Mile Road NE, Rockford, MI, with a visitation one hour prior. Father Tony Russo presiding.

