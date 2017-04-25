“Here Comes the Funny Tour” tickets on sale at Soaring Eagle

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort has a new show going on sale Saturday, April 29. “Here Comes the Funny Tour” features: Adam Sandler, David Spade, Nick Swardson and Rob Scheider.

Netflix Presents Here Comes The Funny Tour

Date: Thursday, June 22, 2017

8PM

Tickets: $89, $99, $135 & $150 (additional fees apply. No Hill Seat Sales)

ON SALE NOW

Venue: Outdoor Concert Area

Presented by Netflix, “Here Comes the Funny Tour” combines the comedic talents of Adam Sandler, David Spade, Nick Swardson and Rob Schneider, and is set to perform at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort! Sandler, Spade, Swardson and Schneider previously worked with Netflix on the 2015 film “The Ridiculous 6” as well as “The Do-Over,” sans Schneider, in 2016.

The hilarious crew has also collaborated in various incarnations in many Happy Madison – Sandler’s production company – projects including “Joe Dirt,” “Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo,” “Mr. Deeds” and “Bucky Larson: Born to Be a Star,” just to name a few. Happy Madison also produced Spade’s TV series “Rules of Engagement” and “Nick Swardson’s Pretend Time.” Show contains adult content and is recommended for adult audiences only.

