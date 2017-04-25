KDPS, community leaders discuss solutions to ‘X-Trains’

Related Coverage KDPS arrests 20 as part of ‘X-Train’ takedown





KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo police spoke at a church Tuesday to address the ongoing concerns of people participating in a form of cruising known as the “X-Train.”

Dozens of community members came out Tuesday morning to ask questions and voice their concerns on the best way to eliminate the cruises.

“X-Trains” are long lines of cars that cruise the streets in the early morning hours, playing loud music and disturbing the peace. The “X” comes from the drug ecstasy, investigators explained.

Saturday, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety arrested 20 people on a total of 22 criminal charges.

The meeting started with prayers, songs and a sermon — and ended with a message from KDPS Chief Jeff Hadley.

Hadley said KDPS will bring in more officers to patrol neighborhoods throughout the night to curb similar activity.

As for a long-term solution, officers said they are working with the community to find the best solution.

