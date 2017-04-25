KDPS investigating suspicious fire at vacant home

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Kalamazoo say they are investigating a suspicious fire at a vacant home.

Officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety were called to the fire at a home in the 1500 block of Fairbanks Court near Sherwood Avenue just before 5 a.m. Tuesday.

When they arrived, the abandoned home was engulfed in flames.

Officers were able to get most of the fire under control within 45 minutes of arriving on scene. No one was injured.

Kalamazoo Public Safety Lt. Sean Gordon says the utilities were shut off at the home when the fire occurred. He told 24 Hour News 8 the fire is considered suspicious.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

