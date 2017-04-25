KDPS: Men set fire during break-in attempt

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after three people apparently set fire to a Kalamazoo house during an attempted break-in.

It happened around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 3400 block of Knox Street, south of Parkview Avenue, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

KDPS says three men, one of whom had a knife, tried to force their way into a home through the back door. The resident wasn’t there at the time, but a guest was and barricaded the door to keep them from getting in.

Police say the three men then used some sort of accelerant to set a fire inside the enclosed back porch. They then went to the front door, where they kept trying to break in.

The guest fled out the back door and doused the fire using a garden hose. The house sustained “minimal” damage, police said.

KDPS said the three men apparently targeted the house because of a dispute with the resident. They were seen leaving in an older-model black sedan. Suspect descriptions were not provided Tuesday night.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

