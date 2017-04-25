Klingman’s Furniture Grand Re-Opening and special offers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s nothing more personal than our home. It’s the space where we spend a majority of our time, where we rest, where we work… and where we play!

We want our home to be comfortable and stylish, and lucky for us our West Michigan community makes that a pretty easy task.

Some of the biggest names in the furniture scene have teamed up with a brand new store in Holland, and this month, they’re having a grand re-opening celebration and sale! And, of course, you’re invited!

The video above takes you inside Klingman’s Furniture & Design Center to see what they’re doing. Check it out!

Klingman’s is offering big savings with this grand re-opening sale, vendor promotions, and special financing offers. You can also register in store for a chance to win great prizes.

2975 W Shore Dr, Holland, MI

(616) 796-9700

Website: http://www.klingmans.com/

Offer expires 5/20/17

Sale flier: http://www.klingmans.com/displayflyer.aspx

