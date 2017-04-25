Leigh’s partners with Camp Blodgett for a ‘Giving in Style’ fashion show

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – An event in May is bringing together fabulous fashions and a program designed to empower kids in our community… a win-win! We had Rebecca Wierda of Leigh’s in studio discussing the runway show, along with Tiffany Balk of Camp Blodgett‘s Babies’ Welfare Guild.

The New York-style fashion show showcases the latest trends and spring fashions in a fun way. Plus, it all goes to a good cause, as Leigh’s is partnering with Camp Blodgett’s Babies’ Welfare Guild.

Babies Welfare Guild Fashion Show ‘Giving in Style’

  • May 3 – St. Nicholas Cultural Center
  • 2250 East Paris SE – Grand Rapids
  • 6pm cocktails, followed by raffle, dinner & fashion show
  • Tickets: $100

