M-66 near Ionia closed due to fatal vehicle crash

EASTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Both directions of M-66 at Dildine Road near Ionia is closed due to a fatal crash Tuesday afternoon, according to an Ionia Department of Public Safety Facebook post.

The three-vehicle crash happened around 2 p.m. in Easton Township, north of Ionia.

Deputies expect the road to closed for some time while emergency crews are on the scene. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

For the latest updates, check back with woodtv.com.

—–

Inside woodtv.com:

Traffic Conditions

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

