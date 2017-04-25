Man injured in head-on crash near school in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was injured in a head-on crash involving two trucks in Kalamazoo Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. on Arboretum Parkway near S. Drake Road, across the street from Linden Grove Middle School.

Officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety say the driver of a pickup truck pulled out of the school and collided with another truck.

The driver of the pickup truck had to be cut out of the vehicle because his leg was pinned in.

Officers say he was conscious when he was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Crews are hoping to have the scene cleared around 9 a.m.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

