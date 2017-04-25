Mom accused of running over clerk to face felony charges

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids woman accused of running over the owner of a Kentwood liquor store will be charged with two felonies.

Arendia Ford, 27, got into an argument with the owner of the T & J Party Store Saturday morning, allegedly about the cost of a bottle of liquor. Surveillance video obtained by 24 Hour News 8 Monday shows her and two teenage girls knocking over shelves and throwing merchandise before leaving the store, located on Shaffer Avenue at 29th Street.

The 57-year-old store owner chased after the trio and confronted them in the parking lot. That’s when store managers say the suspect ran over the owner, seriously injuring her.

The victim suffered injuries to her head, pelvis, and one of her legs. Family members say she is expected to survive and her condition is improving.

The Kentwood Police Department said Monday the suspects had turned themselves in and the suspected driver was arrested.

Tuesday morning, Kent County prosecutors authorized two felony charges against Ford — reckless driving causing serious impairment of a bodily function, and failure to stop at the scene of a crash causing impairment. Each charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

Ford also faces a misdemeanor charge of malicious destruction of property valued at less than $200.

It’s unclear if the teenagers will face charges in connection to the incident.

Ford, a mother from Grand Rapids, has a criminal history that includes charges related to drugs, retail fraud and traffic offenses, state records show.

Ford is expected in court for arraignment Tuesday afternoon.

