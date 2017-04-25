Motorcyclist seriously injured in St. Joseph County crash

LOCKPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash in St. Joseph County on Monday.

Deputies say the driver was heading westbound on Hoshel Road, east of Lutz Road in Lockport Township, when he lost control of the motorcycle around a curve and went off the road around 5 p.m.

The motorcycle overturned and the driver, a 48-year-old Three Rivers man, was thrown off.

The driver suffered serious injuries in the crash, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department. His name was not released.

Deputies say speed was a factor in the crash and the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet. They are investigating whether or not alcohol was involved.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

