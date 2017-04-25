MSP: Man killed in motorcycle crash in Mecosta Co.

MORTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police say a motorcyclist was killed in a rollover crash Monday afternoon in Mecosta County.

It happened around 3:15 p.m. on 90th Avenue, north of Buchanan Road in Morton Township.

Witnesses told police the motorcyclist, 50-year-old Steven Mason, was southbound on 90th Avenue when his motorcycle left the road, entered the ditch and rolled.

Mason, a Big Rapids resident, was unresponsive when crews arrived and was later pronounced dead on scene.

Troopers say the cause of the crash has not been determined.

