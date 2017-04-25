Murder suspect had history of mental health issues

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The 24-year-old man accused in the homicide of a 54-year-old man has a history of suicide attempts and involuntary commitments to mental health facilities.

Derin Stephens-Roy is in the Kent County jail without bond, arrested a day after officers found Barry Roger Cooper, six days ago.

Cooper was found dead in the 600 block of Letellier Street SW and the Kent County Medical Examiner later determined Cooper died from a gunshot wound.

Cooper’s criminal record includes city ordinance violations for things like trespassing and consuming alcohol in public. It’s not clear if the two men knew each other.

Stephens-Roy was last committed to Forest View Psychiatric Hospital in December on a petition filed by his mother.

A Grand Rapids Probate Court judge issued an order that went through March 29 that determined Stephens-Roy posed a threat to himself or others and could not understand the need for treatment.

Court files show that Stephens-Roy allegedly suffered from Schizoaffective and bipolar disorders and major depression.

The file states that he made attempts to kill himself.

A mental health evaluation found he was hearing voices telling him to kill himself. His mother reported that he cut himself and she felt she had to keep track of the steak knives in their Kentwood home.

She also said Stephens-Roy refused to take his medications.

Court files also show he had been committed to Forest View in 2010.

Stephens-Roy was formally charged Monday with open murder and felony firearm in the case. He is expected back in court for a preliminary exam on May 9.

