Muskegon Heights Academy off chopping block with new deal





MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — Muskegon Heights Academy is getting a second chance.

The school, which houses seventh through 12th grades, will avoid a shutdown thanks to a new partnership agreement with the state.

The deal comes just a few months after the Michigan School Reform Office placed the school on a list of 38 at risk of shutting down due to low test scores.

This isn’t the first time the district has faced the threat of closures. A few years ago, an emergency manager was brought in to avoid a shutdown as the district dealt with a major budget deficit and dwindling enrollment numbers. But with this new agreement — which retains local control that the district earned in 2016 — school leaders are optimistic.

“We are poised — that’s the term I like to use — we are poised for turnaround,” Assistant Superintendent Rane Garcia told 24 Hour News 8 Tuesday. “We’re poised because of those partnerships and because of the commitment.”

Partnerships are at the heart of the agreement. It’s between the Michigan Department of Education, the Reform Office, the Muskegon Area Intermediate School District and the Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System.

The 39-page agreement lays out a coordinated effort between local and state education leaders.

>>PDF: Partnership agreement

Also pitching in are local community colleges and even community groups like the Boys and Girls Club.

“We can’t do it alone. We can’t. We have lots of work to do. We need to not only educate kids but give them as many opportunities as we can,” Garcia said.

Though the partnership agreement is for the next three school years, Garcia said administrators in Muskegon Heights have been working on a five-year strategic plan for the entire district since last spring. Much of that has been incorporated into the new agreement.

The partnership lays out ambitious goals, including major growth. They want students to progress one and a half grade levels each of the next three school years in reading and math.

Garcia said she’s confident that with the community behind them, students can succeed.

“People will refuse to let us fail. And we’re all in. We’re completely optimistic — we will do this,” she said.

Students got the chance to weigh in about the possible closure when state officials visited last month. Garcia said they made it clear they want to stay at the current school.

“Our kids got to express in their own words how — they were so articulate — and they were able to say, ‘This is where we belong,'” she said.

The possibility of a closure hasn’t been avoided altogether. The agreement states that if Muskegon Heights Academy is not making reasonable progress by the 36-month benchmark, the state superintendent could consider closure — but that would be just one of several options.

A public meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Monday at the district’s administration building at 2603 Leahy St. An official from the MDE will be on hand to talk about the agreement and answer any questions parents may have.

While the agreement represents changes for the school district, there could be some changes in leadership, as well. Current Superintendent Alena Zachery-Ross is one of four finalists for the superintendent position at Okemos Public Schools, a district near Lansing.

