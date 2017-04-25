Reports: Jeter, Bush win auction for Marlins

UNDATED (WOOD) — It looks like one of West Michigan’s biggest celebrity athletes will soon own his own baseball team.

Bloomberg first reported that Derek Jeter, a former New York Yankee who grew up in Kalamazoo, and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush have the winning bid to purchase the Miami Marlins. The Miami Herald reports the purchase price will be $1.3 billion.

Any change of ownership requires approval from MLB.

The Associated Press reported last week that Jeter, who currently lives in Tampa, and Bush were working to buy the club.

