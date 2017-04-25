Siblings separated for decades make up for lost time

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — They call it their 60 year recess. Tuesday, two siblings were reunited at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Cascade Township.

Carole Bergmans and her brother Don Pennington have a lot of lost time to make up for, but they’re wasting no time and not feeling bad about the past.

Bergmans, of Grandville, is gushing over her younger brother as she, her husband and daughter wait for him to land at GRR.

The two siblings hug as soon as Pennington gets off the plane.

“Hey, I know you. How are you?” Pennington said.

“Good! Welcome to Michigan,” Bergmans responded.

“Yeah, it’s cool. It’s cool,” said Pennington.

Bergman had no clue she had a brother until age 40 when she went looking for answers about her family’s health history.

“I thought my life was complete. I had no clue,” said Bergmans.

The siblings were both adopted into separate families at birth. Bergmans in West Michigan and Pennington in Colorado.

Their mother was their father’s secretary, but he had another family. In the conservative 1950s, their mother gave the two up for adoption.

“As we’ve learned more about their relationship, they were nuts about each other. They hung together until he passed so that speaks volumes to their relationship. I think that’s cool,” said Pennington.

Their parents did end up together in the end. And so have Bergmans and Pennington — and they’re not losing any time catching up.

The siblings meet up last August, meeting each other halfway in Omaha, Nebraska.

They both have advice for those thinking about searching for lost family members.

“If you have any inkling to search, do it. Take that first step because it can be just the most fabulous thing that you’ve ever done,” said Bergmans.

“Was for us,” Pennington added.

