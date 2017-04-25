Spectrum Health partners with local dermatologists to provide free screening

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The best way to find skin cancer in its earliest and most treatable stage is by checking your skin regularly and having a dermatologist perform a focused skin cancer screen.

Local dermatology offices and Spectrum Health are partnering to offer a free community skin cancer screening on May 2 throughout West Michigan.

Kristi Hawley, DO, board certified dermatologist at M.A. Stawiski Dermatology and Judy Smith, MD, Chief of Spectrum Health Cancer Center were in studio to talk about the free cancer screenings and skin cancer prevention.

On May 2, 2017 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. you will be able to attend one of the five Spectrum Health location sites in Grand Rapids, Holland, Sparta or Greenville. The screening is free and walk-in only.

Spectrum Health South Pavilion

80 68th St SE, Suite 202, Cutlerville

Spectrum Health Medical Group

1300 Michigan St NE, Suite 202

Spectrum Health Medical Group

588 East Lakewood Blvd, Holland

Spectrum Health Medical Group

2111 12 Mile Rd NW, Sparta

Spectrum Health United Hospital

615 S. Bower St, Cancer Center, Greenville

For more information, visit spectrumhealth.org/classes

