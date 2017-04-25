Spectrum Health partners with local dermatologists to provide free screening

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The best way to find skin cancer in its earliest and most treatable stage is by checking your skin regularly and having a dermatologist perform a focused skin cancer screen.
Local dermatology offices and Spectrum Health are partnering to offer a free community skin cancer screening on May 2 throughout West Michigan.
Kristi Hawley, DO, board certified dermatologist at M.A. Stawiski Dermatology and Judy Smith, MD, Chief of Spectrum Health Cancer Center were in studio to talk about the free cancer screenings and skin cancer prevention.
See video above for more details.
On May 2, 2017 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. you will be able to attend one of the five Spectrum Health location sites in Grand Rapids, Holland, Sparta or Greenville. The screening is free and walk-in only.
- Spectrum Health South Pavilion
- 80 68th St SE, Suite 202, Cutlerville
- Spectrum Health Medical Group
- 1300 Michigan St NE, Suite 202
- Spectrum Health Medical Group
- 588 East Lakewood Blvd, Holland
- Spectrum Health Medical Group
- 2111 12 Mile Rd NW, Sparta
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- 615 S. Bower St, Cancer Center, Greenville
For more information, visit spectrumhealth.org/classes