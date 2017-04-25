State funding OK’d for Meijer store development in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A multi-million dollar development that would bring a Meijer store closer to downtown Grand Rapids is getting state funding.

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation recently approved a $6.3 million loan and $13 million in tax increment financing for the project. It will take shape on the city block bordered by Bridge, Stocking, Seward and First streets in Grand Rapids’ West Grand neighborhood.

Rockford Construction expects the development to create 150 jobs and bring in more than $55 million in investments.

The project is expected to include a Meijer store, 116 market-rate apartments and 275-space parking deck. The developer says West Michigan Center for Arts and Technology will also take up 20,000 square feet of the 56,000 square-foot retail and office space that’s also part of the project.

The city block will also include an affordable housing development by Inner City Christian Federation. That building will feature 64-units for low-income residents and first floor retail space overlooking Stocking Street NW.

Rockford Construction plans to begin demolishing the current structures on the city block in May. Construction on the development is slated to start in June. The grocery store, market-rate apartments, office and retail spaces and parking ramp are expected to open in the fall of 2018.

