West Michigan Whitecaps roll over Tincaps





PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — With a combination of strong pitching and batting, the West Michigan Whitecaps routed the Fort Wayne Tincaps on Tuesday.

The Whitecaps won 12-3.

The Whitecaps scored their runs on 15 hits at Fifth Third Ballpark. Meanwhile, starting pitcher Kyle Funkhouser pitched six scoreless innings and struck out nine.

The Whitecaps also beat the Tincaps on Monday evening. The teams meet again on Wednesday at Fifth Third Ballpark for the last game of the series.

West Michigan Whitecaps

