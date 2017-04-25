Would parking dept. plate readers threaten privacy?

Related Coverage Grand Rapids looks at license plate readers for parking





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The City of Grand Rapids is investigating a new system that would automate parking enforcement for drivers with permits or who pay for parking with their smartphone.

But some — including the American Civil Liberties Union — worry about one more agency watching and collecting data on citizens.

The Grand Rapids Parking Services Department wants to buy an automated license plate reader system to help enforce the rules for thousands of drivers with parking permits and those who use the Parkmobile smartphone app. There would be no change for those who still put coins in the meter — that would still be monitored the old-fashioned way.

“So right now, this technology would only be used in downtown and one neighborhood,” Mobile GR & Parking Services Manager Josh Naramore said.

The data collected by the system would be deleted after 24 hours and would not be shared with anyone, including police and the federal government, Naramore told the City Commission at a meeting Tuesday evening.

“The system will not collect any data or license plate information for any other purpose than parking enforcement. No data will be shared with any other city department or externally,” Naramore said.

Parking staff would not have access to any data about a person’s vehicle other than what is already in the parking system, Naramore said.

>>Online: Background on plate reader request

But some residents are concerned, including Barb Hickadee.

“But what about … humans? What about theft? We have ID theft all the time, what about the other data theft that will come through this?” she asked.

“We all know about the NSA and the CIA and some of the stuff that they’ve been collecting in an umbrella fashion, so that concerns me that that they’re going to have some kind of back door,” resident Christopher Jennings told the commission during as it took public comment.

“What would happen if there was a crime committed at that location and they wanted to subpoena this data?” wondered Russel Holmstead, a West Side resident.

The Grand Rapids Police Department started using automated license plate scanners in 2013 to help look for stolen vehicles, wanted suspects and repeat parking offenders and was pleased with the system’s success.

Naramore said license plate readers would help his department lower costs and keep up with the growth in this area.

The ACLU does not support the use of the technology. In a letter dated Tuesday, it argued the Constitution prohibits the gathering of information in anticipation of a crime. Representatives from the ACLU have met with city officials and acknowledged that the city seemed to want to address concerns, but the organization is still wary.

“We believe this technology, like all surveillance technology, reduces personal privacy rights and empowers the surveillance society,” the ACLU’s letter reads in part.

There are 13 states that regulate the use of the readers. Michigan does not.

If commissioners give the project the green light, the parking department would seek bids from private companies to run the system. Naramore said it would not eliminate any jobs.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

