1 in custody after 1 shot in Muskegon Heights

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — Muskegon Heights police say they have taken a suspect into custody after one person was shot on Wednesday.

Muskegon Heights Police Department Chief Joseph Thomas said the shooting happened around 4 p.m. in the 2800 block of 7th Street, south of Broadway Avenue.

The victim was shot in the stomach, but the injuries are not considered life-threatening, the chief said.

A suspect has been taken into custody, but Thomas did not provide any information about that person.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are not yet clear and it’s unknown if or how the suspect and victim know one another.

